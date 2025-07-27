Photo highlights from the Women’s Euro 2025 final between England and Spain

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — England beat Spain in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw after extra time to win a thrilling Women’s European Championship final on Sunday
This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, shows highlights from the match in Basel, Switzerland.
