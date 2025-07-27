Photo highlights from the final day of the Tour de France as race enters Paris

PARIS, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar has won his fourth Tour de France title. The Tour broke with tradition this…

PARIS, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar has won his fourth Tour de France title. The Tour broke with tradition this year by having riders climb Montmartre during the final stage on Sunday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

