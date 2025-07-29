Phoenix visits Indiana following Mitchell’s 35-point outing

Phoenix Mercury (16-9, 9-7 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-12, 9-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (16-9, 9-7 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-12, 9-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Kelsey Mitchell scored 35 points in the Indiana Fever’s 93-78 win over the Chicago Sky.

The Fever have gone 8-6 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the league averaging 8.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.6% from downtown. Mitchell leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

The Mercury are 7-5 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 11.1.

Indiana averages 84.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 79.8 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 83.1 points per game, 2.7 more than the 80.4 Indiana gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 15.4 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

