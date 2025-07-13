Phoenix visits Golden State following Thomas’ 29-point showing

Phoenix Mercury (14-6, 8-6 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (10-10, 5-6 Western Conference) San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (14-6, 8-6 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (10-10, 5-6 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Golden State Valkyries after Alyssa Thomas scored 29 points in the Mercury’s 79-71 victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Valkyries are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is ninth in the WNBA with 80.3 points and is shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Mercury are 8-6 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the WNBA with 21.0 assists per game led by Thomas averaging 9.5.

Golden State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix scores 6.0 more points per game (84.6) than Golden State gives up to opponents (78.6).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 86-77 in the last meeting on June 6. Lexi Held led the Mercury with 24 points, and Veronica Burton led the Valkyries with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Thornton is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Mercury: 8-2, averaging 90.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Mercury: Alexa Held: out (chest).

