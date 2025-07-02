Phoenix takes on Dallas, looks for 5th straight road win

Phoenix Mercury (12-5, 6-5 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-13, 1-8 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Phoenix Mercury (12-5, 6-5 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-13, 1-8 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercury -8; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hits the road against Dallas Wings aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Wings are 1-8 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Paige Bueckers averaging 6.5.

The Mercury are 6-5 in Western Conference play. Phoenix has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Dallas scores 81.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 79.3 Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Dallas gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 12 the Mercury won 93-80 led by 20 points from Satou Sabally, while Bueckers scored 35 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sabally is averaging 19.1 points and eight rebounds for the Mercury. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Mercury: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Mercury: Alexa Held: out (chest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

