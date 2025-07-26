Phillies’ Sosa feeling better after collision leaves him with a bruised back

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia third baseman Edmundo Sosa said he is feeling better after he left Saturday’s victory over…

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia third baseman Edmundo Sosa said he is feeling better after he left Saturday’s victory over the New York Yankees. He was elbowed in the back by left fielder Brandon Marsh in a collision while catching Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s seventh-inning popup.

“I feel good,” Sosa said through a translator following the Phillies’ 9-4 win. “I’m just feeling a little tight right now. It was just a back contusion but I feel good and I’m ready for tomorrow.”

Sosa was diagnosed with a bruise and did not undergo any further testing.

“I went in to check on him after the game and he was a lot better than I expected,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “So he may be able to be in the lineup tomorrow.”

Sosa, Marsh and shortstop Trea Turner converged on the ball in short left field. Turner peeled off, Sosa made the catch, then was knocked to the ground by Marsh. Sosa’s fall caused the ball to pop out of his glove.

“If you look at the play, Trea goes after a ball, I go after the ball, look up, don’t see it,” Sosa said. “Then I see Trea looking at the ball like trying to look at the ball and he doesn’t see it either. And that’s maybe when Marsh with his instincts, very good instincts, he goes right after the ball.”

After Phillies head athletic trainer Paul Buchheit and manager Thomson came out to attend to Sosa, the infielder walked off slowly with Marsh’s arm around him.

“The sun was obviously a factor for a little bit,” Marsh said. “I saw the ball, figured it was Trea’s ball but he couldn’t see it because of the sun and when I looked down at Sosa and Trea, I noticed that the ball was in the middle of them. So, I thought I had to make a play.”

Umpires initially awarded Chisholm a hit, but the call was changed to an inning-ending out in a video review as they concluded Sosa had possession of the ball before hitting the grass.

Sosa homered in the seventh to give the Phillies a 7-1 lead. He is hitting .270 with four homers and 25 RBIs in 56 games and made his 15th start this season at third base.

