Phillies play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (45-39, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-35, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Phillies: Mick Abel (2-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -109, Padres -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Philadelphia is 50-35 overall and 27-14 in home games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

San Diego is 45-39 overall and 20-25 in road games. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 36 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Nick Castellanos is 12 for 37 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 31 RBIs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 17 for 36 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

