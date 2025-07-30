Phillies OF Max Kepler sidelined by a left triceps strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler was scratched from Wednesday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox because…

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler was scratched from Wednesday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox because of a left triceps strain.

Kepler was slated to start in left. He was replaced by Johan Rojas, who was in center field while Brandon Marsh moved from center to left.

The game started after a rain delay of 3 hours, 35 minutes.

Manager Rob Thomson said Kepler got hurt while swinging in the batting cage during the delay.

“They worked through it during the game. Felt a lot better after the game,” Thomson said after Philadelphia’s 9-3 loss. “Come back in tomorrow on the day off for some treatment and we’ll see where we’re at on Friday.”

Kepler, 32, is batting .203 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 94 games in his first season with Philadelphia. He finalized a $10 million, one-year contract with the Phillies in December.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.