Phillies claim another wild, walk-off win on catcher’s interference with bases loaded in 10th

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa’s teammates on the Philadelphia Phillies mobbed him beyond first base after a 3-2, walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

In the moment, it didn’t matter to him that he’d gotten there thanks to a call of catcher’s interference.

“To be honest, this feels exactly like a home run,” Sosa said through a translator. “The most important thing about it is that we end up winning the game, and that’s what we went out to do.”

Sosa won the game when, with the bases loaded and no out in the 10th inning, his check swing on a 2-2 pitch struck the glove of catcher Carlos Narvaez. The Phillies dugout called for a review, which showed the contact, allowing Sosa to take first and automatic runner Brandon Marsh to score the winning run.

“I felt my barrel was a little late on the pitch,” said Sosa, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and singled. “And as I go through my swing path, I feel like I hit the catcher’s glove. And I told the ump that I think I felt something, and I started signaling in the dugout.”

It’s the first instance of a walk-off catcher’s interference in a major league game since Aug. 1, 1971, when the Los Angeles Dodgers won on a call against Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench. Willie Crawford was the batter, Joe Gibbon the pitcher.

The play went down as an error for Narvaez, his sixth of the season, second-most among catchers in the majors. Narvaez also had a passed ball, his fifth, in the fourth inning that moved Nick Castellanos into scoring position after he drove in the Phillies’ first run. Castellanos scored on J.T. Realmuto’s single.

“I don’t feel I was that close to the hitter,” Narvaez said. “Everything went so quick. Really tough for that to happen in that moment to cost us the game. I take accountability. I’ve got to be better. That cannot happen.”

It’s the Phillies’ third walk-off win of the season. The first, against Washington on April 29, came on a wild pitch that allowed Bryson Stott to score. A walk-off on June 6 over the Chicago Cubs came via a Marsh single in the 11th.

The Phillies lost a game in San Francisco on July 8 when Patrick Bailey hit a three-run, walk-off, inside-the-park home run.

“There’s two things this year that I’ve never seen before in 40 years,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “One is a walk-off inside-the-park home run, and one is a walk-off catcher’s interference.”

The Phillies won without putting a ball in play in the 10th. Marsh started the inning at second base. Otto Kemp, trying to bunt him to third, was walked by Boston reliever Jordan Hicks.

Hicks’ first delivery to Max Kepler was a wild pitch that moved the runners to second and third. The Red Sox intentionally walked Kepler. Sosa went down 0-2, fouled a pitch off, then offered at an 86 mph slider, hitting only the thumb of Narvaez’s glove to decide the game.

“It’s strange,” Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said. “People always say, I’ve never seen that before on a baseball field. It’s just another one. I’m wondering how many more times you can say that.”

