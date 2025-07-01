Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Padres into game 2

San Diego Padres (45-39, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-35, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (45-39, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-35, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 2.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Padres +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia has a 27-14 record at home and a 50-35 record overall. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.71.

San Diego is 45-39 overall and 20-25 on the road. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 10 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 12 for 37 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 RBIs while hitting .258 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 17 for 36 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

