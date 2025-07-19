Petar Musa has 2 goals, 1 assist to help Dallas beat St. Louis 3-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored two goals, his second consecutive multi-goal game, and added an assist to help…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored two goals, his second consecutive multi-goal game, and added an assist to help FC Dallas beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Saturday night.

Kaick Ferreira — known simply as “Kaick” — gave Dallas a 1-0 lead when the 19-year-old scored his first MLS goal in the 24th minute. Musa tapped a pass back to a charging Kaick for a first-touch finish from just inside the area.

Musa won a loose ball and then beat goalkeeper Roman Bürki, who charged off his line, with a rolling shot from the center of the area to make it 2-0 in the 79th and his penalty kick in the 88th minute capped the scoring.

Dallas (6-10-7) snapped a four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 2-2 tie against San Jose.

St. Louis had 63% possession and each team had 15 shots but Dallas had 10 shots on target while St. Louis had just two.

St. Louis (4-13-6) beat Portland 2-1 on Sunday to snap a five-game winless streak.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.