Perkins delivers winning hit as Brewers rally to beat Marlins 3-2 and avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blake Perkins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday.

Milwaukee erased a 2-1 deficit by scoring in each of the final two innings to avoid the sweep. The Brewers have been swept just once, in their opening series of the season at Yankee Stadium.

The Brewers remain tied for first in the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs, who come to Milwaukee for a three-game series beginning Monday. The Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday.

Eric Haase hit a one-out bloop single to center off Cade Gibson (2-5) in the ninth and advanced to third on Brice Turang’s broken-bat double down the left-field line. Gibson intentionally walked Jackson Chourio to load the bases.

Perkins then lofted a 3-2 pitch well over the head of center fielder Dane Myers.

Perkins had scored the tying run in the eighth after entering as a pinch-runner, stealing second and coming home on Andrew Vaughn’s two-out, ground-rule double off Ronny Henriquez.

Milwaukee’s Trevor Megill (3-2) allowed a two-out double to Javier Sanoja in the top of the ninth, but right fielder Isaac Colins made a running catch of a fly ball to end the threat.

Miami’s Heriberto Hernández homered for a second straight game.

Key moment

Miami led 2-1 and had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh when the Marlins ran themselves out of an inning. Aaron Ashby picked off Myers at second base. Ashby then caught Xavier Edwards leaning off first and threw to Vaughn, who threw Edwards out at second. Edwards initially was ruled safe, but a replay review overturned the call.

Key stat

Chourio doubled twice and extended his hitting streak to 20 games. Paul Molitor had a franchise-record, 39-game hitting streak in 1987. The only other Brewers to have hitting streaks of at least 20 games are Davey May in 1973, Ryan Braun in 2011, Cecil Cooper in 1980 and Corey Hart in 2007 and 2010.

Up next

Miami heads to St. Louis for a three-game series. The scheduled starting pitchers for Monday’s series opener are Miami’s Edward Cabrera (4-4, 3.48 ERA) and St. Louis’ Andre Pallante (5-7, 4.91 ERA).

The Brewers-Cubs series starts Monday with an All-Star pitching matchup featuring Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45) and Chicago’s Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20).

