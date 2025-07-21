Perez, Caglianone and Rave homers power the Royals to a 12-4 win over the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and drove in four runs, Jac Caglianone and John Rave added solo shots…

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and drove in four runs, Jac Caglianone and John Rave added solo shots and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 12-4 on Monday night.

Chicago’s Matt Shaw and Carson Kelly went deep off Noah Cameron (4-4) in the second, but the rookie lefthander was in control for most of the first six innings. He allowed all four Cubs runs and seven hits while striking out six to help the Royals win their second straight.

Ben Brown (4-7), recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Iowa, replaced opener Ryan Brasier in the second and gave up six earned runs and seven hits while striking out four over the next four innings. Caglianone had a solo shot off Brown in the second and Perez added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Kansas City got RBI hits from Jonathan India and Bobby Witt Jr. to start a four-run fifth. The two scored on a throwing error and wild pitch, respectively.

Rave homered in the seventh off Chris Flexen, who gave up Perez’s two-run shot in a four-run eighth that ensured the Cubs’ second straight loss. Relievers John Schreiber and Andrew Hoffman kept Chicago scoreless, and Witt and Rave each finished with a pair of RBIs.

Shaw drove in three runs for the Cubs, who gave All-Star centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong the night off due to knee soreness.

Key moment

Witt made the most of his at-bat in the fifth inning. He drove in Kyle Isbel with a single to put the Royals in front for good, stole second and went to third on Kelly’s errant pickoff throw, then scored on Brown’s wild pitch for the final run of the inning.

Key stat

The top third of the Cubs’ order — Nico Hoerner, Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki — was a combined 0 for 11.

Up next

Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (10-3, 2.34 ERA) makes his first post-All Star break appearance Tuesday. Kansas City has not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.