Perdomo hits grand slam, Pfaadt throws 8 innings to help the Diamondbacks beat the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a grand slam and All-Stars Eugenio Suárez and Corbin Carroll, as well as…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a grand slam and All-Stars Eugenio Suárez and Corbin Carroll, as well as James McCann, also homered for the Arizona Diamondbacks in an 8-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Brandon Pfaadt (9-6) held the Padres to two runs and four hits in a career-high eight innings, with four strikeouts and no walks. His only big mistake was allowing Gavin Sheets’ 437-foot home run deep into the seats in right field leading off the seventh, his 14th.

Perdomo, Suárez and McCann homered off starter Dylan Cease (3-9). Carroll, who struck out in his first four at-bats, connected off Eduarniel Núñez leading off the ninth.

Perdomo hit his third career slam and 10th homer this season with two outs in the fifth. It was the third slam given up by Cease in his seven seasons imn the majors. Cease allowed two walks — including to McCann — and allowed a single ahead of Perdomo’s slam.

Arizona has nine grand slams this season, two off the team record set last year.

McCann hit a 434-foot homer into the upper deck in left field with one out in the third, his second, and Suárez also homered to left with two outs in the fourth, his 29th. Carroll’s homer to right was his 21st.

Cease allowed six runs and five hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Key moment

Perdomo’s slam gave Arizona a 6-0 lead.

Key stat

Carroll had four strikeouts for the second time in four games.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 5.78 ERA) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (3-4, 3.79) were scheduled to start Thursday night in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.