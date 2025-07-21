Paul Skenes dazzles in his first start since the All-Star Game as the Pirates blank the Tigers 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes allowed three hits over six efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes allowed three hits over six efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Monday night.

Skenes (5-8), who last week became the first pitcher to start the All-Star game in each of the first two years of his career, struck out six, walked one and a hit batter to pick up his first victory since late May.

The 23-year-old lowered his ERA to a major league-best 1.91 as Pittsburgh responded from a weekend sweep at home by the lowly Chicago White Sox by keeping the team that entered Monday with the best record in the majors in check.

The Pirates did enough against Jack Flaherty (5-10) to give Skenes a bit of breathing room, a rarity during Pittsburgh’s frustrating season.

Spencer Horwitz had three hits for the Pirates, including a run-scoring single in the second. Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run single two batters later, and Skenes and three relievers made it hold up. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Parker Meadows doubled for Detroit, which has dropped seven of eight but still has a double-digit lead in the AL Central. Flaherty lasted three innings and is winless in his last seven starts.

Key moment

The closest Detroit came to scoring against Skenes came in the third when the Tigers’ first two batters reached. A fly ball, a fielder’s choice, and a strikeout on a 99 mph fastball later, Skenes was back in the dugout.

Key stat

Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen recorded his 2,233rd career hit on a single in the fourth inning, moving past Hall of Famer Willie Stargell and into 180th on MLB’s hit list.

Up next

Detroit’s Casey Mize (9-3, 3.15 ERA) will try to reach 10 wins for the first time in his career on Tuesday when he faces Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.48).

