Paul Peterson leads suspended 3rd round in lightning-delayed ISCO Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paul Peterson had a one-stroke lead with three holes to play Saturday night when third-round play in the lightning-delayed ISCO Championship was suspended because of darkness.

Play at Hurstbourne Country Club was suspended twice for a total of about three hours during the afternoon in the opposite-field PGA Tour event also sanctioned by the European tour.

Peterson was 5 under for the round and 10 under overall. The 37-year-old PGA Tour rookie stopped playing after hitting his second shot to 30 feet on the par-4 16th. He making his 20th career PGA Tour start.

Chan Kim, five strokes ahead entering the round, was second. He bogeyed Nos. 11 and 12 and had yet to tee off on 13 when play was called for the day.

David Skinns and Luke List were tied for third at 7 under. Skinns made an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th to close his day, while List had a bogey-free 65 to take the clubhouse lead. Twelve players were unable to finish.

The tournament winner will receive a two-year exemption and a PGA Championship spot next year. No one in the field is in the British Open next week. Harry Hall, the winner in a playoff last year at Keene Trace, qualified for the British Open and is playing the Scottish Open.

Auburn junior Jackson Koivun was tied for 15th at 3 under after a 68. He tied for 11th last week in the John Deere Classic.

The first delay lasted 1 hour, 36 minutes, with play resuming at 3 p.m. The second took 1 hour, 55 minutes, with play restarting at 7:05 p.m.

