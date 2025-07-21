Paul Gascoigne ‘back home and doing well’ after hospital visit, representative says

LONDON (AP) — Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne is back home and “doing well” after being hospitalized over the weekend,…

LONDON (AP) — Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne is back home and “doing well” after being hospitalized over the weekend, his representative said Monday.

“Paul voluntarily went into A&E on Friday after struggling with a throat condition he has had for a while,” Carly Saward at The MNT talent agency told The Associated Press in an email. “He is already back home and doing well.”

British newspaper The Sun reported that the 58-year-old Gascoigne had been found “semi-conscious” at home by a friend on Friday in Poole in south England and initially been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Gascoigne helped lead England to the semifinals at the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European Championship and was widely considered one of the most naturally talented players of his generation.

But he has battled alcohol addiction for decades and has also had other health problems in recent years.

