Padres try to keep home win streak alive, host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (54-41, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (52-43, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Philadelphia Phillies (54-41, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (52-43, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Padres +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

San Diego has a 52-43 record overall and a 31-17 record in home games. The Padres have gone 22-35 in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia is 54-41 overall and 24-25 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 22 doubles and 17 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 36 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nick Castellanos has 22 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10 for 39 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (ribs), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.