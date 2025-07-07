Padres host the Diamondbacks to begin 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-46, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (48-41, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-46, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (48-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-9, 5.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to start a four-game series.

San Diego has a 27-15 record in home games and a 48-41 record overall. The Padres have gone 31-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona is 44-46 overall and 21-21 in road games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .292 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles, four triples and four home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 11 for 37 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 16 doubles and 28 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 6 for 38 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (ulnar collateral ligament), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.