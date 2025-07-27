Padraig Harrington wins Senior British Open for his second senior major title this year

BERKSHIRE, England (AP) — Padraig Harrington was so focused on his game that he didn’t notice a leaderboard or see…

BERKSHIRE, England (AP) — Padraig Harrington was so focused on his game that he didn’t notice a leaderboard or see Rory McIlroy walking in the gallery Sunday at the Senior British Open. He closed with a 3-under 67 to win his second senior major of the year.

Staked to a two-shot lead, Harrington made eagle on the first hole on the Old Course at Sunningdale and no one got closer than two shots the rest of the way as he became the fifth player with a Senior British Open and a British Open title.

He won by three shots over Thomas Bjorn (67) and Justin Leonard (68).

“I’m thrilled to have won but very satisfied that I’ve won a Senior Open with my two Opens,” Harrington said. “The fact that only five people have ever done it is quite special. I’m quite proud that I’ve managed to survive this long in the game.”

He joined Darren Clarke, Tom Watson, Gary Player and Bob Charles as players to have won the British Open and the senior version.

McIlroy walked around for a bit on the London-area course, though it wasn’t much of a show. Harrington seized control late in the third round and never gave anyone much of a chance.

Bjorn made a late charge to get within two shots, but that ended with a bogey on the 16th.

“The only time I saw a leaderboard was on 18,” said Harrington, who said he asked his caddie for an update on the 17th hole. “Was fully focused on what I was doing.

The Irishman was surprised to hear McIlroy, who is building a home in London, was at Sunningdale for the final round.

“I didn’t see him out there. Was he out there?” Harrington said. “I had the head down all day. I never saw anybody. I had no idea.”

Harrington now has 11 titles on the PGA Tour Champions, and he has won multiple times each of the last four seasons. He won the U.S. Senior Open last month at The Broadmoor. And he nearly won the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional until a late two-shot swing gave the title to Angel Cabrera.

