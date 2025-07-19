Otto López’s tie-breaking two-run double in 8th lifts Marlins to 3-1 win over Royals

MIAMI (AP) — Otto López hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the…

MIAMI (AP) — Otto López hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Saturday.

Xavier Edwards tripled and doubled for the Marlins, who won their fourth straight and are 21-10 since June 13. Miami’s Kyle Stowers doubled and had two walks after hitting five homers in the last two games.

Salvador Pérez homered for the Royals’ run.

Graham Pauley drew a leadoff walk against Kansas City reliever Lucas Erceg (4-3) in the eighth before he advanced two bases on Edwards’ double. After Jesús Sánchez was intentionally walked, López hit a drive over left-fielder Nick Loftin to score Pauley and Edwards.

Anthony Bender closed with a perfect ninth for his third save.

Pérez hit a leadoff blast against Miami reliever Ronny Henriquez (6-1) in the eighth to tie it at 1-all. Pérez drove Henriquez’s fastball over the wall in center for his 14th homer of the season.

Miami starter Cal Quantrill allowed two hits and struck out three over six scoreless innings. Quantrill retired the last 10 batters he faced and was lifted after 69 pitches. He remains winless since May 18.

The Marlins struck quickly against Royals starter Michael Wacha on López’s RBI groundout in the first. Edwards tripled and sprinted home on López’s dribbler to third.

Wacha scattered three hits and struck out one in six innings.

Key moment

Edwards had an automatic strike called against him for a clock violation before his double in the eighth.

Key stat

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was hitless in four at-bats, ending his road hitting streak at 27 games.

Up next

LHP Kris Bubic (7-6, 2.48) will start the series finale for the Royals on Sunday against Marlins RHP Janson Junk (4-1, 2.68).

