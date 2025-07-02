NWSL will kick off 2026 regular season on March 13, won’t play matches from June 1-June 28

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League will avoid going head-to-head with the World Cup next June, according…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League will avoid going head-to-head with the World Cup next June, according to an outline of the league’s 2026 schedule released Wednesday.

The league said no official NWSL matches will take place from June 1 through June 28. The World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, kicks off next June 11 and runs through July 19, 2026.

The NWSL said it was “proactively adjusting its scheduling framework to accommodate expected stadium demands” with the global tournament. Seven of the league’s 16 markets will host World Cup events.

The 2026 regular season will begin on March 13 with teams playing a 30-match schedule through 27 weeks. Two expansion teams, the Boston Legacy and a team in Denver, will be joining the NWSL next year, bringing the league to 16 teams.

The season concludes with decision day matches the weekend of Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The playoffs begin on Nov. 6.

