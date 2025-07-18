Nuggets expect Jonas Valanciunas to be backup center amid speculation over NBA future

DENVER (AP) — A backup plan to bring in a backup center to spell Nikola Jokic no longer appears necessary.…

The Denver Nuggets expect Jonas Valanciunas to be with the team when the season starts amid speculation over his NBA future.

Denver’s trade with Sacramento to acquire the 6-foot-11 Valanciunas for Dario Saric became official last weekend. Leading up that, reports emerged of Valanciunas being courted by the Greek EuroLeague club team, Panathinaikos. It’s led to a confusing situation given that Valanciunas still has two years remaining on his NBA deal that would pay him a total of more than $20 million.

Nuggets executive vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer attempted to tamp down any conjecture over Valanciunas’ arrival during a news conference Friday that was set up to introduce Cam Johnson.

“There’s been nothing but healthy conversations in terms of him honoring his contract and him excited to be a Nugget,” Tenzer said of Valanciunas.

So, no concerns that Valanciunas might not be with the Nuggets to start the season?

“No concerns,” Tenzer said.

The trade for the 33-year-old Valanciunas looks to be the icing on a productive offseason that saw the front-office tandem of Tenzer and Jonathan Wallace remodel the team. The moves were in the wake of a Game 7 loss to NBA champion Oklahoma City in the second round.

The Nuggets also picked up Johnson in a deal that sent Michael Porter Jr. — a key contributor to their title run in 2023 — to Brooklyn. Denver added Bruce Brown, who was part of their championship run, and shooting guard/small forward Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tenzer said they’ve have had productive talks with Valanciunas, who’s slated to play for Lithuania at FIBA EuroBasket this summer. Someone from the Nuggets may even venture over there.

“Their plan is for him to get here sooner than later, but still working through that,” Wallace explained. “We’ll approach it at that time.”

Valanciunas is coming off a season in which he split time between Washington and Sacramento. He averaged 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and two assists over 81 games.

Denver is counting on him to give Jokic the occasional breather. The 30-year-old Jokic averaged a career-high 36.7 minutes per game last season.

A three-time NBA MVP, Jokic turned in a historic season where became the first NBA center to average a triple-double — 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. His vision and feel for the game could take Johnson’s performance to another level. Johnson averaged 18.8 points for the Nets last season.

“His best ability is just understanding where he is in space and where his teammates are in space at all times,” Johnson said of Jokic. “I find a spot, and there’s a high chance that he’s going to put the pass on time, on target.”

As for where Johnson might live in the Mile High city, he and Porter have chatted about possibly swapping houses.

“I don’t know if it will happen, but it’s being discussed right now,” Johnson said. “Obviously, when you get traded, everything’s flying around, everything’s moving. As the next couple of weeks wind down, we’ll start to become a little bit more established in our new markets and figure all that stuff out.”

He’s already received a warm welcome — and not even in Denver, either. While the former Phoenix Suns forward was having breakfast in Arizona, a table of Nuggets fans recognized him and wished him luck.

“The reception has been incredible,” Johnson said. “It has been really positive for me. Just a chance at winning is something that I really relish and something that I’ll do everything in my power to contribute to.”

