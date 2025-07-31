Nottingham Forest signs Swiss forward Dan Ndoye from Bologna

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest signed Switzerland international Dan Ndoye from Bologna on Thursday. The 24-year-old forward has joined…

The 24-year-old forward has joined on a five-year deal. Forest did not say what the fee was for Ndoye, who helped his team to the Coppa Italia title last season by scoring the winning goal in the final.

“Dan is an exciting new addition to our squad and a player we have tracked extensively over a long period of time,” said Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson.

Forest has also signed Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha this offseason.

Ndoye has won 22 caps and played at last year’s European Championship.

“It is a really exciting time at Forest and I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of the project. It’s a really ambitious team with a fantastic history and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

