Nolan Siegel sidelined with concussion a day after crash at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel was not cleared to race Sunday at Iowa Speedway because of a mild concussion suffered in a crash one day earlier.

The 20-year-old Arrow McLaren driver crashed in the first race of Iowa’s two-day IndyCar doubleheader. Arrow McLaren teammate Pato O’Ward won Saturday’s race for his first win of the season, as well as the first for McLaren this year and first for Chevrolet.

McLaren chose not to run the No. 6 Chevrolet that Siegel qualified fifth for Sunday. The team said Siegel will continue to be evaluated ahead of next weekend’s race in Toronto.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than out there driving today, especially from one of my best starting positions of the season,” Siegel said. “I know I’m in good hands with the IndyCar medical team and thank them for the great care they provide us drivers.”

