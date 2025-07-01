No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev loses to Arthur Rinderknech in first round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Third-seeded Alexander Zverev lost to 72nd-ranked Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in…

LONDON (AP) — Third-seeded Alexander Zverev lost to 72nd-ranked Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday in a match that was suspended overnight.

It was Zverev’s earliest exit at a Grand Slam tournament since 2019 — also at the All England Club.

Rinderknech, a 29-year-old Frenchman, had only one other career victory at Wimbledon — that was last year.

In the buildup to the tournament, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club, where he beat Ben Shelton and Reilly Opelka.

Zverev has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon three times, including last year, but never beyond that point. He lost to Taylor Fritz in five sets a year ago.

