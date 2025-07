NHRA Northwest Nationals Results

Sunday At Pacific Raceways Kent, Wash. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Doug Kalitta;…

Sunday

At Pacific Raceways

Kent, Wash.

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Tony Stewart; 6. Antron Brown; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Ida Zetterstrom; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Shawn Reed.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Spencer Hyde; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Austin Prock; 8. Jack Beckman; 9. Chad Green; 10. Bob Tasca III; 11. Dave Richards; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Hunter Green; 15. Buddy Hull; 16. Dylan Winefsky.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Jeg Coughlin; 3. Cody Coughlin; 4. Greg Stanfield; 5. Matt Latino; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Cory Reed; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Stephen Bell; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Aaron Stanfield; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Mason McGaha.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Chris Bostick; 5. John Hall; 6. Jianna Evaristo; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Chase Van Sant.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Justin Ashley, 11.887, 77.15 def. Shawn Reed, Broke – No Show; Tony Stewart, 3.751, 328.38 def. Josh Hart, 3.746, 331.12; Antron Brown, 3.712, 335.23 def. Clay Millican, 3.739, 293.09; Brittany Force, 3.696, 340.82 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.752, 330.63; Shawn Langdon, 3.700, 335.98 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.286, 275.00; Doug Kalitta, 3.628, 341.34 was unopposed.

Quarterfinals

Langdon, 3.685, 334.24 def. Stewart, 4.817, 122.53; Force, 4.146, 202.48 def. Brown, 5.083, 162.35; Kalitta, 3.676, 337.92 def. Ashley, 3.876, 280.78.

Semifinals

Langdon, 3.651, 338.60 was unopposed; Force, 3.659, 341.85 def. Kalitta, 3.752, 325.22.

Final

Langdon, 3.662, 337.07 def. Force, 4.040, 215.93.

Funny Car

First Round

Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.909, 325.37 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.613, 136.36; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.888, 336.40 def. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 7.503, 93.30; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.979, 275.51 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 9.728, 70.84; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 5.662, 170.97 def. Dylan Winefsky, Charger, Broke; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.886, 334.48 def. Hunter Green, Charger, 8.587, 81.19; Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.936, 330.39 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.915, 328.06; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.839, 335.15 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.127, 236.09; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.181, 283.79 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 8.238, 77.22.

Quarterfinals

Hyde, 3.910, 329.02 def. Prock, 4.397, 245.23; DeJoria, 3.918, 330.80 def. Todd, 3.907, 336.32; Hagan, 3.861, 331.53 def. Beckman, 5.697, 135.04; Capps, 3.909, 333.41 def. Wilkerson, 3.942, 328.38.

Semifinals

Capps, 3.915, 328.14 def. Hyde, 3.918, 330.39; Hagan, 3.879, 332.92 def. DeJoria, 3.946, 329.34.

Final

Hagan, 3.904, 331.94 def. Capps, 3.919, 331.61.

Pro Stock

First Round

Matt Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.700, 177.58 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 17.211, 55.77; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.515, 211.16 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.822, 165.58; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.495, 210.64 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.481, 211.79; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.665, 174.12 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Broke; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.499, 210.73 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.477, 212.36; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.459, 210.41 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.576, 209.85; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.446, 212.43 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 12.638, 87.99; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.462, 212.36 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.518, 211.20.

Quarterfinals

J. Coughlin, 6.504, 210.73 def. Reed, 6.513, 211.03; G. Stanfield, 6.474, 212.29 def. Hartford, 6.508, 212.29; C. Coughlin, 6.472, 211.00 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.501, 211.20; Glenn, 6.454, 212.53 def. Latino, 6.495, 210.31.

Semifinals

J. Coughlin, 6.497, 211.36 def. C. Coughlin, 6.508, 209.92; Glenn, 6.475, 211.79 def. G. Stanfield, Foul – Red Light.

Final

Glenn, 17.420, 62.72 def. J. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.748, 199.17 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.745, 199.14; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.154, 145.66 def. John Hall, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.722, 202.70 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.742, 201.70; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.767, 201.04 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.803, 198.23.

Semifinals

Gadson, 6.770, 198.99 def. Bostick, Broke; Herrera, 6.761, 201.37 def. M. Smith, 6.721, 202.39.

Final

Herrera, 6.690, 201.55 def. Gadson, 6.743, 200.32.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 918; 2. Tony Stewart, 906; 3. Justin Ashley, 825; 4. Doug Kalitta, 747; 5. Brittany Force, 691; 6. Antron Brown, 683; 7. Clay Millican, 574; 8. Steve Torrence, 569; 9. Josh Hart, 484; 10. Shawn Reed, 422.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 903; 2. Jack Beckman, 763; 3. Matt Hagan, 737; 4. Ron Capps, 726; 5. Paul Lee, 679; 6. J.R. Todd, 589; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 584; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 502; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 499; 10. Chad Green, 484.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 957; 2. Greg Anderson, 921; 3. Matt Hartford, 622; 4. Cory Reed, 572; 5. Eric Latino, 470; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 416; 7. Jeg Coughlin, 411; 8. Deric Kramer, 382; 9. Cody Coughlin, 373; 10. Greg Stanfield, 357.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 734; 2. Richard Gadson, 596; 3. Matt Smith, 591; 4. Angie Smith, 390; 5. John Hall, 373; 6. Chase Van Sant, 329; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 306; 8. Chris Bostick, 303; 9. Steve Johnson, 278; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 237.

