New Zealand’s stunning late catches secure dramatic tri-series cricket win over South Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Two spectacular catches in the last over delivered by fast bowler Matt Henry earned New Zealand a dramatic three-run victory against South Africa in the final match of the tri-series on Saturday.

Michael Bracewell pulled off a sensational catch on the edge of the boundary at mid-wicket to dismiss dangerman Dewald Brevis for 31. Daryl Mitchell then dived full-length to grab a stunning two-hander off George Linde at long-on as South Africa was restricted to 177-6 and the Black Caps lifted the title.

Earlier, New Zealand made 180-5 with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both scoring 47 and Tim Seifert hitting 30 after South Africa had won the toss and elected to field.

Henry the hero

Brevis brought down the target to seven runs in the final over of tournament’s highest wicket-taker Henry when he smashed two sixes against Jacob Duffy in the 19th over that featured a one-handed baseball-like swipe over long-on to a wide full toss.

However, Henry conceded just three runs in the 20th over to finish with 10 wickets in four games. New Zealand ended the tournament as the only unbeaten team with host Zimbabwe losing all four matches.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (51) and Reeza Hendricks (37) gave South Africa a scintillating start by racing to 92-0 in fewer than 10 overs before the Proteas lost four wickets for 39 runs.

Pretorius’ first notable innings in the tournament featured two sixes and five fours before he was deceived by off-spinner Bracewell and stumped by Seifert.

Hendricks then tried to pull Zak Foulkes’ short ball but couldn’t clear Conway at backward square leg. Captain Rassie van der Dussen (18) and Rubin Hermann (11) were also caught in the outfield, leaving South Africa needing 50 off 29 balls.

Brevis’ power-hitting took South Africa close before Henry held his nerve and saw New Zealand over the line.

“It is a game of millimeters,” van der Dussen said. “The whole series was about trying things and experimenting a bit, and today settling on our strongest possible combination. We played a pretty good game.”

Challenging total

The opening pair of Seifert, who led the batting charts in the tournament, and Conway had given New Zealand a flying start with 52 runs in the powerplay.

Van der Dussen then took a superb catch at short cover to dismiss Seifert as he tried to clear spinner Senuran Muthusamy (1-27). Conway perished in the 12th over when he top-edged Lungi Ngidi (2-24) before Mark Chapman dragged the fast bowler to deep mid-wicket.

Nandre Burger and Kwena Maphaka also bowled well and didn’t allow New Zealand to break free in the final five overs, with Ravindra caught at deep mid-wicket after a fluent knock that included two sixes and four fours.

“Guys stepped up at different occasions…that is outstanding,” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said. “The guys were ready and clear on how to operate and that makes it easier.”

