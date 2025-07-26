New York’s Breanna Stewart leaves game with lower leg injury after just 3 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart left the team’s 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart left the team’s 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night after 3 minutes with a lower leg injury.

Stewart had three points and a rebound before she left. Stewart seemed to injury the leg while running up the court. She went to the locker room and never came back to the bench.

“No update, hopefully she’ll be okay,” New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said after the loss that snapped a five-game winning streak.

New York was playing the second half of a back-to-back. Stewart had a quiet scoring game in Friday’s win over Phoenix with just six points. She did have eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Stewart came into the game averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season to help New York (17-7) to the second-best record in the league.

The two-time WNBA MVP hadn’t missed a game yet this season. After playing much of July at home, New York will be on the road for five of its next six games.

New York also had two other injuries as Kennedy Burke had some cramps and Leonie Fiebich has been dealing with a hand injury she suffered against Phoenix.

“She’s tough and resilient, she pushed through it,” Brondello said.

