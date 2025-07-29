New York visits Minnesota following Collier’s 32-point game

New York Liberty (17-8, 10-2 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (22-5, 15-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (17-8, 10-2 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (22-5, 15-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the New York Liberty after Napheesa Collier scored 32 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 90-86 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx have gone 14-1 at home. Minnesota scores 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Liberty have gone 5-5 away from home. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 6.5.

Minnesota scores 85.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 80.6 New York gives up. New York scores 12.3 more points per game (87.7) than Minnesota allows to opponents (75.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Liberty: 6-4, averaging 87.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

