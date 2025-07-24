New York plays Phoenix, seeks 5th straight home win

Phoenix Mercury (15-8, 9-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-6, 10-2 Eastern Conference) New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (15-8, 9-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-6, 10-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Liberty play Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty have gone 11-2 in home games. New York is the leader in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points.

The Mercury are 6-4 on the road. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

New York makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Phoenix averages 83.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the 79.4 New York gives up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Mercury defeated the Liberty 106-91 in their last matchup on June 28. Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 25 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 14.1 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Sabally is averaging 18.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 87.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mercury: Monique Akoa Makani: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

