New York hosts Seattle after Ogwumike’s 24-point game

Seattle Storm (11-7, 8-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-5, 7-2 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (11-7, 8-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-5, 7-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -5.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the New York Liberty after Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points in the Storm’s 80-79 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty are 7-1 in home games. New York ranks fifth in the WNBA allowing 79.8 points per game while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Storm have gone 5-4 away from home. Seattle ranks third in the WNBA scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Ogwumike averaging 9.0.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game New York allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Storm won 89-79 in the last matchup on June 22. Ogwumike led the Storm with 26 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 84.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.