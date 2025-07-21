New York faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight victory

Indiana Fever (12-11, 8-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-6, 9-2 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (12-11, 8-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-6, 9-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -9; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Indiana Fever.

The Liberty’s record in Eastern Conference games is 9-2. New York leads the WNBA averaging 10.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

The Fever are 8-6 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 6- when winning the turnover battle.

New York makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Indiana has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 98-77 on July 16. Breanna Stewart scored 24 points to help lead the Liberty to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

