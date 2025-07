NBA Summer League Glance

All Times EDT California Classic At San Francisco Saturday, July 5 Miami 82, San Antonio 69 Golden State 89, L.A.…

All Times EDT

California Classic

At San Francisco

Saturday, July 5

Miami 82, San Antonio 69

Golden State 89, L.A. Lakers 84

Sunday, July 6

L.A. Lakers 103, Miami 83

San Antonio 90, Golden State 88

Tuesday, July 8

Miami vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. San Antonio, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Summer League

At Salt Lake

Saturday, July 5

Memphis 92, Oklahoma City 80

Utah 93, Philadelphia 89

Monday, July 7

Oklahoma City 89, Philadelphia 78

Utah 112, Memphis 111

Tuesday, July 8

Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

NBA 2K26 Summer League

At Las Vegas

Thursday, July 10

New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 11

Memphis vs. Boston, 4 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Miami, 4:30 p.m.

New York vs. Detroit, 6 p.m.

Utah vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Houston, 10 p.m.

Portland vs. Golden State, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Denver, 10 p.m.

Memphis vs. Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Phoenix vs. Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

New York vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Golden State vs. Utah, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 14

Atlanta vs. Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15

Minnesota vs. Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. New York, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Portland vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. Memphis, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16

Sacramento vs. Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 17

Detroit vs. Miami, 4 p.m.

Indiana vs. New York, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Memphis, 6 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Golden State vs. Toronto, 10 p.m.

Denver L.A. Clippers, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 18

Consolation

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.

Consolation

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

Championship

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

