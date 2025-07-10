Natisha Hiedeman scores 18, Napheesa Collier adds 17 and the Lynx beat the Sparks 91-82

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman came off the bench to score 18 points, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, eight…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman came off the bench to score 18 points, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 91-82 on Thursday.

Collier made a step-back jumper in the lane with 1.7 seconds left in the first half to give Minnesota a 50-40 lead. The Lynx bench scored 30 points in the first half, led by Hiedeman’s 16 on 6-of-9 shooting.

Minnesota dominated the third quarter by shooting 56.5% (13 of 23) from the floor and outscored Los Angeles 30-19.

Collier’s basket with 44 seconds remaining in the third gave the Lynx a 27-point lead at 80-53. But the Sparks scored the final six points of the third and the opening 11 points of the fourth to close within 80-70.

The Lynx kept a double-digit lead in the fourth until Emma Cannon’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining.

Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams scored on back-to-back possessions to put Minnesota ahead 84-70. Smith added a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 87-73 with 3:42 left.

Williams added 16 points and seven assists and Smith scored 15 for Minnesota (18-3), which lost at Phoenix 79-71 on Wednesday to end a five-game win streak.

Kelsey Plum led Los Angeles (6-14) with 17 points and a season-high 12 assists. Julie Vanloo finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers, Rickea Jackson added 14 and Dearica Hamby 12.

Los Angeles turned it over 22 times, leading to 23 Minnesota points.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.