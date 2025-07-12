NASCAR-Xfinity Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 Results

Saturday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Lap length: 1.99 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 79…

Saturday

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

Lap length: 1.99 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 79 laps, 46 points.

2. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

3. (5) William Sawalich, Toyota, 79, 34.

4. (23) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 79, 33.

5. (15) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 79, 0.

6. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 79, 40.

7. (11) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 79, 30.

8. (7) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 79, 43.

9. (6) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 79, 43.

10. (9) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 79, 40.

11. (33) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 79, 26.

12. (16) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 79, 25.

13. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 79, 43.

14. (25) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 79, 23.

15. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 79, 22.

16. (36) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 79, 23.

17. (3) Sam Mayer, Ford, 79, 30.

18. (35) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 79, 19.

19. (12) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 79, 26.

20. (17) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 79, 20.

21. (19) Harrison Burton, Ford, 79, 16.

22. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 79, 15.

23. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 79, 19.

24. (14) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 79, 13.

25. (37) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 79, 12.

26. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 79, 11.

27. (27) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 79, 10.

28. (34) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 79, 9.

29. (28) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 79, 8.

30. (30) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 78, 7.

31. (38) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 78, 6.

32. (31) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 78, 5.

33. (22) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 77, 0.

34. (21) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 76, 3.

35. (29) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 76, 4.

36. (26) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, transmission, 40, 1.

37. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, suspension, 36, 5.

38. (4) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, reargear, 11, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.181 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 12 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.438 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Van Gisbergen 0-2; C.Zilisch 3-4; S.Van Gisbergen 5-17; S.Mayer 18-22; C.Zilisch 23-28; S.Van Gisbergen 29-36; C.Zilisch 37-42; S.Van Gisbergen 43; B.Jones 44-47; C.Zilisch 48-79

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Zilisch, 4 times for 46 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 4 times for 24 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; C.Zilisch, 3; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; S.Smith, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 686; 2. S.Mayer, 627; 3. A.Hill, 622; 4. C.Zilisch, 617; 5. J.Love, 582; 6. C.Kvapil, 554; 7. B.Jones, 527; 8. S.Creed, 518; 9. N.Sanchez, 507; 10. S.Smith, 502; 11. T.Gray, 486; 12. J.Burton, 480; 13. H.Burton, 464; 14. R.Sieg, 430; 15. D.Thompson, 414; 16. C.Eckes, 399.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

