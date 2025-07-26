NASCAR-Xfinity Pennzoil 250 Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 55 points.

2. (1) Sam Mayer, Ford, 100, 50.

3. (14) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 100, 42.

4. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

5. (21) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 100, 32.

6. (9) William Sawalich, Toyota, 100, 32.

7. (11) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 100, 30.

8. (18) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

9. (4) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 100, 34.

10. (16) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 100, 27.

11. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 100, 26.

12. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100, 25.

13. (15) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 100, 24.

14. (26) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 100, 23.

15. (23) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100, 22.

16. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 100, 21.

17. (3) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 100, 25.

18. (20) Harrison Burton, Ford, 100, 19.

19. (30) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 100, 18.

20. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 100, 17.

21. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 100, 16.

22. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 100, 15.

23. (22) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 100, 14.

24. (33) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 100, 13.

25. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 100, 12.

26. (17) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 100, 11.

27. (29) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 100, 10.

28. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 100, 9.

29. (38) David Starr, Toyota, 100, 8.

30. (10) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 100, 11.

31. (37) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 100, 6.

32. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 97, 17.

33. (2) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 96, 4.

34. (13) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 95, 3.

35. (6) Aric Almirola, Toyota, accident, 90, 17.

36. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 87, 20.

37. (24) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, electrical, 74, 0.

38. (35) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, electrical, 37, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.901 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.339 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Mayer 0-32; J.Allgaier 33; A.Almirola 34-35; J.Allgaier 36-51; C.Zilisch 52-59; J.Allgaier 60-66; K.Larson 67-73; J.Allgaier 74-86; C.Zilisch 87-95; T.Gray 96-98; C.Zilisch 99-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 4 times for 37 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 32 laps; C.Zilisch, 3 times for 19 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 7 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 750; 2. C.Zilisch, 729; 3. S.Mayer, 702; 4. J.Love, 654; 5. A.Hill, 650; 6. B.Jones, 595; 7. C.Kvapil, 587; 8. S.Creed, 576; 9. T.Gray, 568; 10. S.Smith, 545; 11. J.Burton, 519; 12. N.Sanchez, 517; 13. H.Burton, 509; 14. R.Sieg, 499; 15. D.Thompson, 462; 16. C.Eckes, 450.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.