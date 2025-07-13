NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Lap length: 1.99 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

Lap length: 1.99 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 110 laps, 59 points.

2. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 110, 44.

3. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 110, 35.

4. (15) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 110, 33.

5. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 110, 32.

6. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 110, 31.

7. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 110, 32.

8. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 110, 36.

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 110, 28.

10. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 110, 35.

11. (21) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 110, 26.

12. (20) Ryan Preece, Ford, 110, 25.

13. (25) Josh Berry, Ford, 110, 24.

14. (19) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 110, 23.

15. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 110, 23.

16. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 110, 24.

17. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 110, 29.

18. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 110, 19.

19. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 110, 18.

20. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 110, 17.

21. (33) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 110, 16.

22. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 110, 15.

23. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 110, 14.

24. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 110, 23.

25. (28) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 110, 12.

26. (30) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 110, 26.

27. (12) Zane Smith, Ford, 110, 10.

28. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 110, 9.

29. (31) Erik Jones, Toyota, 110, 8.

30. (24) Austin Cindric, Ford, 110, 7.

31. (37) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 110, 6.

32. (23) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 110, 5.

33. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 110, 17.

34. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 108, 3.

35. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 108, 11.

36. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 106, 6.

37. (32) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 99, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.087 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 54 minutes, 55 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.128 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Van Gisbergen 0-22; R.Chastain 23-26; S.Van Gisbergen 27-53; K.Larson 54; S.Van Gisbergen 55-58; C.Briscoe 59; S.Van Gisbergen 60-83; C.Bell 84; K.Larson 85-86; M.McDowell 87-89; S.Van Gisbergen 90-105; C.Briscoe 106; S.Van Gisbergen 107-110

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Van Gisbergen, 6 times for 97 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 3 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 3 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Bell, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; W.Byron, 1; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 668; 2. C.Elliott, 654; 3. K.Larson, 624; 4. T.Reddick, 615; 5. D.Hamlin, 606; 6. C.Bell, 597; 7. R.Blaney, 545; 8. C.Briscoe, 526; 9. R.Chastain, 513; 10. C.Buescher, 500; 11. J.Logano, 499; 12. A.Bowman, 498; 13. B.Wallace, 469; 14. R.Preece, 466; 15. K.Busch, 432; 16. A.Allmendinger, 419.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.