NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 Results

Sunday At Chicago Street Course Chicago. Lap length: 2.20 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Chicago Street Course

Chicago.

Lap length: 2.20 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 75 laps, 40 points.

2. (9) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 75, 35.

3. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 75, 51.

4. (40) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 75, 38.

5. (6) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 75, 41.

6. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 75, 31.

7. (7) Ryan Preece, Ford, 75, 36.

8. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 75, 36.

9. (30) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 75, 0.

10. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 75, 32.

11. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 75, 26.

12. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 75, 35.

13. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 75, 24.

14. (26) Zane Smith, Ford, 75, 26.

15. (25) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 75, 29.

16. (39) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 75, 25.

17. (21) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 75, 20.

18. (8) Chris Buescher, Ford, 75, 19.

19. (33) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 75, 18.

20. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 75, 17.

21. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 75, 0.

22. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 75, 15.

23. (5) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 75, 30.

24. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 74, 14.

25. (34) Erik Jones, Toyota, 74, 14.

26. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 73, 11.

27. (27) Austin Cindric, Ford, 72, 10.

28. (37) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 70, 15.

29. (18) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 8.

30. (24) Noah Gragson, Ford, 68, 8.

31. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 62, 6.

32. (2) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 53, 15.

33. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 29, 4.

34. (29) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 28, 3.

35. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 2.

36. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 1.

37. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 2, 1.

38. (20) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 2, 1.

39. (19) Will Brown, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 1.

40. (38) William Byron, Chevrolet, clutch, 1, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 64.719 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 28 minutes, 17 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 7 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Van Gisbergen 0; M.McDowell 1-31; S.Van Gisbergen 32-41; A.Allmendinger 42-43; R.Blaney 44-46; C.Briscoe 47-59; S.Van Gisbergen 60-75

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.McDowell, 1 time for 31 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 3 times for 26 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 13 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Bell, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 2; W.Byron, 1; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; R.Chastain, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 632; 2. C.Elliott, 619; 3. K.Larson, 613; 4. D.Hamlin, 589; 5. T.Reddick, 584; 6. C.Bell, 565; 7. R.Blaney, 539; 8. R.Chastain, 490; 9. C.Briscoe, 482; 10. A.Bowman, 480; 11. C.Buescher, 476; 12. J.Logano, 471; 13. B.Wallace, 443; 14. R.Preece, 441; 15. A.Allmendinger, 400; 16. K.Busch, 397.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

