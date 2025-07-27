NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Results

Sunday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Bubba Wallace, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 168 laps, 50 points.

2. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 168, 47.

3. (39) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 168, 42.

4. (23) Ryan Preece, Ford, 168, 33.

5. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 168, 38.

6. (19) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 168, 31.

7. (24) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 168, 40.

8. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 168, 29.

9. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 168, 33.

10. (8) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 168, 35.

11. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 168, 26.

12. (36) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 168, 25.

13. (30) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 168, 24.

14. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 168, 31.

15. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 168, 22.

16. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 168, 36.

17. (38) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 168, 20.

18. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 168, 29.

19. (11) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 168, 18.

20. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 168, 17.

21. (5) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 168, 16.

22. (17) Josh Berry, Ford, 168, 15.

23. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 167, 15.

24. (35) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 167, 0.

25. (12) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 166, 17.

26. (25) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 166, 11.

27. (31) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 165, 10.

28. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 165, 9.

29. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, accident, 163, 15.

30. (22) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 162, 7.

31. (27) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 161, 6.

32. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 160, 8.

33. (18) Noah Gragson, Ford, 153, 4.

34. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, electrical, 125, 0.

35. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 101, 2.

36. (3) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 89, 1.

37. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, garage, 58, 1.

38. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 56, 3.

39. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 17, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.585 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 22 minutes, 15 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .222 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0-19; A.Cindric 20-41; C.Briscoe 42-51; R.Preece 52-63; A.Bowman 64-65; A.Cindric 66-83; B.Wallace 84-87; C.Briscoe 88-92; R.Blaney 93-100; K.Larson 101-104; D.Hamlin 105; K.Larson 106-120; J.Nemechek 121; J.Haley 122-136; R.Blaney 137-142; B.Wallace 143-168

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 2 times for 40 laps; C.Briscoe, 4 times for 34 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 30 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 19 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 15 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 14 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 4; K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; C.Elliott, 1; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 702; 2. W.Byron, 686; 3. K.Larson, 664; 4. D.Hamlin, 663; 5. T.Reddick, 640; 6. C.Bell, 635; 7. R.Blaney, 576; 8. C.Briscoe, 570; 9. A.Bowman, 547; 10. C.Buescher, 528; 11. J.Logano, 524; 12. R.Chastain, 517; 13. B.Wallace, 500; 14. R.Preece, 484; 15. K.Busch, 461; 16. T.Gibbs, 448.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

