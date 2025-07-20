NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Results

Sunday At Dover Motor Speedway Dover, Del. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 407 laps, 56 points.

2. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 407, 44.

3. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 407, 49.

4. (25) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 407, 40.

5. (9) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 407, 39.

6. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 407, 48.

7. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 407, 31.

8. (31) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 407, 31.

9. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 407, 28.

10. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 407, 27.

11. (10) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 407, 29.

12. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 407, 25.

13. (7) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 407, 24.

14. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 407, 25.

15. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 407, 22.

16. (26) Austin Cindric, Ford, 407, 21.

17. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 407, 20.

18. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 407, 38.

19. (11) Ryan Preece, Ford, 407, 18.

20. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 407, 17.

21. (28) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 406, 16.

22. (30) Zane Smith, Ford, 406, 15.

23. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 405, 14.

24. (32) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 405, 13.

25. (24) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 405, 12.

26. (18) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 404, 11.

27. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 404, 10.

28. (14) Josh Berry, Ford, 404, 9.

29. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 403, 8.

30. (6) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 400, 7.

31. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 393, 18.

32. (36) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 393, 5.

33. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 382, 4.

34. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, garage, 369, 0.

35. (33) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, handling, 302, 2.

36. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, handling, 232, 1.

37. (17) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, suspension, 221, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.849 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 40 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .310 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 50 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0; C.Briscoe 1-13; C.Elliott 14-184; T.Gibbs 185; C.Hocevar 186-193; D.Suárez 194-199; C.Bell 200-253; A.Bowman 254; C.Bell 255-259; C.Elliott 260-326; B.Wallace 327-329; N.Gragson 330-332; C.Bell 333-340; D.Hamlin 341-407

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 3 times for 238 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 67 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 67 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Bell, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; W.Byron, 1; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 668; 2. C.Elliott, 654; 3. K.Larson, 624; 4. T.Reddick, 615; 5. D.Hamlin, 606; 6. C.Bell, 597; 7. R.Blaney, 545; 8. C.Briscoe, 526; 9. R.Chastain, 513; 10. C.Buescher, 500; 11. J.Logano, 499; 12. A.Bowman, 498; 13. B.Wallace, 469; 14. R.Preece, 466; 15. K.Busch, 432; 16. A.Allmendinger, 419.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

