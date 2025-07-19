Musovski scores 2 goals, de la Vega adds 1 goal, 1 assist, Sounders beats Earthquakes 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Musovski scored two goals, his first multi-goal game since 2020, Pedro de la Vega added a…

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Musovski scored two goals, his first multi-goal game since 2020, Pedro de la Vega added a goal and an assists and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Wednesday night.

San Jose (7-9-8) is winless in six straight.

De la Vega, on a breakaway, slipped a shot from outside the area inside the back post to cap the scoring in the 69th minute.

San Jose’s Preston Judd opened the scoring in the 26th minute but Danny Musovski answered for the Sounders (10-6-7) in the 28th to make it 1-1. Jamar Ricketts played a low cross from the left side to the near post where Judd put away a first-touch shot before Musovski beat defender Dave Romney and goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — to an arcing ball in played by Albert Rusnák and scored on a header into a wide-open net.

After Musovski made it 2-1 in the 54th minute when, on the counter-attack, he headed home an entry pass played in by de la Vega from the center of the area.

Cristian Arango responded for San Jose to tie it at 2-2 in the 64th minute. Cristian Espinoza played a free kick to Judd in the center of the area for a header, but goalkeeper Andrew Thomas made a diving one-hand parry before Arango slammed home the putback from point-blank range.

The Earthquakes had their seven-game (4-0-3) unbeaten streak against Seattle snapped.

The Sounders are 16-15-10 all-time against San Jose.

Daniel stopped six shots for San Jose.

Thomas made his third consecutive start in place of Stefan Frei (concussion protocol) and had four saves for the Sounders.

Nouhou (red card – violent conduct) and Jackson Ragen (yellow card accumulation) served suspensions for the Sounders.

The Sounders and San Jose played to a 1-1 tie on March 29.

