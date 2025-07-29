Musetti and Rune win opening matches at National Bank Open

TORONTO (AP) — Third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti and No. 5 seed Holger Rune won their opening matches Tuesday at the National…

Musetti beat Australian qualifier James Duckworth 7-5, 6-1, while Rune was a 7-6 (7), 6-3 winner over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on a hot, sunny afternoon.

All seeded players had a first-round bye in the Masters 1000 tournament. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 6 Novak Djokovic are all skipping the hard-court event.

No. 8 seed Casper Ruud, No. 11 Karen Khachanov, No. 14 Francisco Cerundolo and No. 18 Alexei Popyrin, the defending champion, were among the other winners.

