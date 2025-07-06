Mulder hits 264 and South Africa at 465-4 in strong start to second test against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Wiaan Mulder hit 264 not out as South Africa dominated the opening day of the second…

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Wiaan Mulder hit 264 not out as South Africa dominated the opening day of the second test against Zimbabwe, reaching 465-4 at stumps on Sunday.

Mulder scored at run-a-ball pace with three sixes and 34 boundaries in 259 deliveries at Queens Sports Club in the two-test series.

The visitors lost the toss and were struggling at 24-2. Mulder helped to turn the innings around with two major partnerships — 184 for the third wicket with David Bedingham (82) followed by a stand of 217 with Lhuan-dre Pretorius for the fourth wicket.

The 19-year-old Pretorius — who was man of the match in the first test for his 153 on debut — hit 78.

Zimbabwe pacer Tanaka Chivanga took 2-85 in 18 overs.

Zimbabwe was hoping to rebound from its heaviest test defeat on runs in the series opener, which it lost by 328 runs. A ninth straight win equaled South Africa’s longest winning streak in men’s test cricket, with the 2002-03 Proteas.

