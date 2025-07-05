Mukhtar’s stoppage time PK goal helps Nashville beat Union 1-0 for 4th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar converted from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of stoppage time and Nashville…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar converted from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of stoppage time and Nashville SC beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Nashville (12-4-5) is unbeaten in 12 straight — the longest active streak of its kind in MLS — and has 41 points, one fewer than Eastern Conference-leading Cincinnati, which beat Chicago earlier Saturday. The Union (12-5-4), which fell from first to third in the conference standings, have 40 points.

Jonathan Pérez was shown a straight red card in the 63rd minute and Nashville played a man down the rest of the way.

Mukhtar has 75 career MLS goals, the most in the league since the start of the 2020 season and 12 more than the next-closest player (Chicho Arango, 63).

Philadelphia’s Cavan Sullivan made his first MLS start and became the second-youngest player in league history to start his first-career game at 15 years, 280 days old. Freddy Adu started his first MLS game at 14 years, 334 days.

The Union, who had their 11-game unbeaten streak snapped on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Columbus, have not beaten a team in the top 10 of the Supporters’ Shield race since a 4-1 win over Cincinnati on March 1.

Philadelphia’s Kai Wagner hit the right post with a low shot from well outside the area in the 88th minute.

Joe Willis had two saves for Nashville.

The Union’s Andre Blake stopped two shots.

