Morris, Rusnák and Ferreira score goals, Sounders beat Sporting KC 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira each scored a goal to help the Seattle Sounders beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Seattle (9-6-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Morris scored his first goal since March 8 with a header from the center of the box to the middle-left zone. Paul Rothrock assisted.

Rusnák scored on a penalty kick with a right-footed shot to the lower right-central zone in the 27th to make it 2-0.

The Sounders added a third first-half goal when Ferreira scored from the center of the box in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Sporting’s Dejan Joveljic made a penalty kick in the 67th and Santiago Muñóz converted from the spot to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Djoveljic has nine goal contributions (eight goals, one assist) in the last nine games.

Kansas City (6-11-5) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Seattle’s Andrew Thomas made his third start of the season and finished with six saves. Thomas, who started in place of Stefan Frei (concussion protocol) has allowed eight goals this season.

John Pulskamp had three saves for Kansas City.

