Moncada’s clutch hit highlights 4-run rally that lifts Angels over Rangers 8-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Yoán Moncada keyed a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single, Gustavo Campero also drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Texas took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the sixth, one scoring on Ezequiel Duran’s RBI single and the other on an error. But two walks by Rangers reliever Jon Gray (1-1) opened the door for the Angels in the bottom half.

Campero tied it when he doubled to shallow left-center, with Texas center fielder Sam Haggerty coming up short on his attempt at a sliding catch. Moncada lined his two-out single to right for a 6-4 lead, and Zach Neto doubled to make it 7-4.

The Rangers outhit the Angels 14-6. Kyle Higashioka had three hits, including solo homers in the fourth and eighth for his sixth career multihomer game. He scored three times.

Both benches and bullpens emptied briefly in the bottom of the eighth after Rangers reliever Shawn Armstrong hit Neto and Mike Trout with pitches, prompting an angry exchange between Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery and Texas manager Bruce Bochy. No punches were thrown.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers (4-2) struck out two in a scoreless seventh, and Kenley Jansen worked a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

Texas starter Patrick Corbin shook off a 30-pitch, two-run first to complete five innings. He gave up three runs — two earned — and three hits.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi allowed four runs, three earned, and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Rangers right fielder Adolis García, who dropped a routine fly that led to an Angels run in the fourth, robbed Nolan Schanuel of a two-run homer with a leaping catch to end the fifth, keeping the score 3-2.

Key stat

Jansen has not allowed an earned run in 17 consecutive appearances, the longest active streak by an American League pitcher and tying the longest such streak of his career.

Up next

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (8-3, 3.50 ERA) faces Angels right-hander Jose Soriano (7-7, 3.79) in Wednesday night’s series finale.

