Monaco signs former teen prodigy Fati on season’s loan from Barcelona

Monaco signed Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona on Tuesday, offering the former teen prodigy another chance to resurrect his career.

Monaco said the loan deal for the 22-year-old forward includes an option to buy at the end of the season.

Fati burst onto the scene with Barcelona in 2019-20 season. At the age of 16 years and 304 days in August 2019, he became the club’s youngest scorer in the Spanish league. Nearly four months later, at the age of 17 years and 40 days, he became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

Fati would set other records — he previously held the record as Spain’s youngest ever scorer — with his reputation growing as a quick and tricky right winger with an eye for goal. He was predicted to become a world superstar in much the same way as 17-year-old Lamine Yamal is now with Barcelona and Spain.

Like Yamal, he also had great versatility, offering him the possibility to operate as a second striker or by dropping deep in the “false nine” role.

But the Guinea-Bissau born forward then experienced a series of injuries which impacted his confidence and form.

He played only a handful of games for Barcelona in the past two seasons and spent part of the 2023-24 season on loan to Premier League club Brighton, scoring four goals in 27 games.

Fati netted 29 goals in 123 games overall for Barcelona and scored twice for Spain in 10 matches. He appeared fleetingly at the 2022 World Cup and has not played for the national team since 2023.

Fati’s arrival follows the signing of former France midifleder Paul Pogba on a two-year deal and strengthens coach Adi Hütter’s attack.

Pogba and Fati should add more versatility and extra firepower to an attack containing the prolific Mika Biereth and skilful US forward Folarin Balogun. ___

