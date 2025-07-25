MLS suspension of Messi and Alba is ‘draconian,’ Inter Miami owner says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The owner of Inter Miami called Major League Soccer’s suspension of Lionel Messi and Jordi…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The owner of Inter Miami called Major League Soccer’s suspension of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for skipping the All-Star Game a “draconian” punishment.

“They don’t understand the decision,” owner Jorge Mas said Friday of the one-game suspensions. “They don’t understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension.”

Messi and Alba did not suit up for the match between the MLS and Liga MX of Mexico despite being voted to the game. Messi did not play to rest amid a packed schedule and Alba was dealing with a previous injury. Mas said the club made the decision for Messi and Alba to sit out of the All-Star Game.

Per MLS rules, any player who doesn’t participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match.

The players will miss Miami’s home match Saturday against FC Cincinnati, which sits atop the Eastern Conference standings. Both Messi and Alba practiced with the club on Friday in anticipation of playing in Saturday’s match before MLS announced the suspension.

“I know Lionel Messi loves this league,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “I don’t think there’s a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

“Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.”

Garber added that the league will re-evaluate the policy and work with players to “determine how the rule should evolve.”

Mas said Inter Miami expressed its disagreement over the suspension and the rule. Mas also noted there were six MLS games Friday night less than 48 hours after an All-Star Game.

“That’s not right,” Mas said. “That’s not right to the players.”

