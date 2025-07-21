MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 21 remaining free agents: AMERICAN LEAGUE BOSTON (1) —James Paxton, lhp. CHICAGO (1) — Dominic…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 21 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) —James Paxton, lhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Dominic Leone, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Robbie Grossman, of; Will Smith, lhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Anthony Rizzo, 1b;

TEXAS (1) — Matt Duffy, 3b.

ATHLETICS (1) — Alex Wood, lhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Adam Duvall, of; Whit Merrifield, inf-of.

CHICAGO (1) —Drew Smyly, lhp.

COLORADO (2) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of.

NEW YORK (1) — J.D. Martinez, dh.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Marco Gonzales, lhp,

ST. LOUIS (3) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — David Peralta, of.

